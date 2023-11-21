GBP/USD Forecast: Is Sterling Going To Pop?

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/USD currently hovers just above the 200-Day EMA , a level that has provided robust support in recent days. However, it's essential to note that the pound has encountered significant resistance around the 1.25 mark.

The key question on everyone's mind is whether we can breach this level with a daily close. A breakthrough at this juncture would pave the way for a potential ascent towards the 1.2750 region, an area historically marked by considerable market activity.

Beneath the surface, the 200-Day EMA appears poised to maintain its supportive role. Additionally, it's worth mentioning the presence of the previous channel, positioned just below, which could offer a degree of "market memory-based support." This is quite common for technical analysts to get involved with, and therefore I think a certain amount of people will be cautious.

The pivotal point to watch is the 1.25 level. A successful breach of this threshold is likely to trigger fresh buying interest. An essential factor to monitor in this context is the 10-year yield in the United States. If it continues to decline, traders may interpret this as a sign that the Federal Reserve is reconsidering its tightening policy. In such a scenario, the US dollar could face significant pressure Ahead

Conversely, a breakdown below the 1.2350 level could lead to a reevaluation of the 1.22 mark, essentially marking the lower boundary of the previous upward-trending channel. Any descent beyond this level would indeed cast a shadow of negativity over the markets, potentially precipitating a substantial decline in the British pound. However, it's worth noting that such an outcome appears less likely in the short-term environment.

All things considered, this market exhibits a characteristic blend of noise and choppiness, warranting caution in position sizing. Nonetheless, it seems apparent that buyers are diligently striving for an upside push. Given sufficient time, we could witness a more significant upward move. However, in the short term, and as we navigate the period leading up to year-end, the prevailing environment is poised to favor noisy market behavior over clear-cut trends.

