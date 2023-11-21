Natural Gas Forecast: Continues To Pull Back

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas market experienced another dip during Monday's trading session, as traders seemed to be turning a blind eye to the influence of weather patterns.

Instead, their focus shifted towards concerns about a looming recession that could potentially dent the demand for energy resources. While it remains uncertain whether a recession is imminent, one noteworthy development is the recent reversal in crude oil prices. This reversal suggests a glimmer of hope for the energy markets.

For those who have been following my insights here at Daily Forex, you'll know that I've approached this market as an investment, adopting a non-leveraged position in ETF markets. This approach has helped mitigate potential losses, and I currently stand at a modest 1% profit.

However, it's essential to recognize that it's only a matter of time before bullish pressure builds, especially later in the winter season. The European Union is already grappling with challenges in sourcing natural gas, compounded by issues related to pipeline supply to the continent. The natural gas markets face a dual challenge: they must contend with the uncertainties surrounding demand and the possibility that the recessionary headwinds may not be as severe as the market currently anticipates. Should these factors align positively, we could witness a substantial uptick in prices. My outlook still points towards a move to the $4.00 level by winter's end, with a potential push to $5.00. (Note that any move to these levels are more likely to be rather quick.)There May Be Brighter Days

As previously mentioned, my trading strategy has revolved around the ETF market, and for those not familiar with the stock market, the CFD market offers an alternative avenue. The key takeaway here is that this is a cyclical trade, not one in which I aim to amass an overwhelmingly large position. In the grand scheme, this market continues to regard the 50-Day EMA as both a potential resistance level and a target. It's a market marked by fluctuation, but it's also important to note that we've already witnessed a 40% gain at its peak.

In the end, the natural gas market remains a dynamic and ever-evolving market. Traders are navigating a difficult landscape, balancing factors like weather patterns, economic headwinds, and supply challenges. While uncertainties persist, the potential for bullish momentum later in the winter suggests that there may be brighter days ahead for the natural gas markets, offering opportunities for savvy investors to capitalize on the shifting tides.

