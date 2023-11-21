ICC Moves 2024 U-19 World Cup To South Africa From Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 21 (NewsWire) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has moved the Under 19 World Cup to South Africa from Sri Lanka. The decision has been taken by the ICC board in view of the administrative uncertainty in Sri Lanka Cricket. The ICC is currently meeting in Ahmedabad.

After a detailed deliberations, the board has decided to uphold the November 10 decision to suspend the SLC. The board said that while cricket involving the island team will continue uninterrupted, the suspension, however, will not be overturned.

“It was a unanimous decision by the board that the suspension cannot be lifted. Cricket in the country will continue as normal,” a well-placed source told Cricbuzz. Sammi Silva, the ousted president of the ICC, has attended the board meeting, held at ITC Narmada in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, November 21.

The Under-19 World Cup was scheduled to take place between January 14 and February 15. The dates will clash with the second edition of SA20, which runs from January 10 to February 10 but a top Cricket South Africa (CSA) official told Cricbuzz that both events can be organised simultaneously as the T20 league is being overseen autonomously by a body independent of CSA.