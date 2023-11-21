'2Nd Royal Air Force Aircraft Lands In Marka Carrying 24 Jordanian Evacuees From Gaza'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Monday that the second Royal Air Force aircraft landed in Marka Military Airport carrying 24 Jordanians evacuated from the war-torn Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.



The ministry said that 81 out of 229 Jordanians from Gaza, who were permitted

earlier in the day to exit the besieged strip via Rafah border crossing to Egypt have been evacuated, 24 of them already arrived to Amman onboard the Royal Air force aircraft, while preparations are on the way to to evacuate the remaining Jordanians.

Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson and director of operations and consular affairs department said that the ministry was following up on the condition of Jordanians in Gaza through the embassy in Amman and its teams at the Rafah crossing.

He said that the ministry's teams in Rafah are receiving and assisting Jordanians returning from Gaza to the Kingdom in all means possible.

Qudah added that a total of 741 Jordanians residing in Gaza are on the ministry's list, reiterating the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to evacuate all Jordanians from Gaza.

He also urged Jordanians to contact the department for help round the clock on 00962799562903, 00962799562471, 00962799562193, or through the email: [email protected] .



