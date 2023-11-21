Jordan To Deal With Israeli Attempts To Displace Palestinians As 'Breach' To Peace Treaty - PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bishr Al Khasawneh on Tuesday stressed that Jordan would deal with any attempt to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank as a breach to Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty.

Khasawneh's remarks came during a meeting with Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

He said that Jordan and Qatar share a common stance on the Israeli aggression against Gaza, calling for an "immediate" cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and the delivery of relief aid into the strip.



Khasawneh stressed that Jordan would react to any Israeli attempt to forcibly relocate Palestinians from war-torn Gaza or the occupied West Bank as a "declaration of war", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The discussions also went over the two countries' efforts to create a suitable climate for comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution and international resolutions that can lead to the establishment of independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Khasawneh underlined Jordan's initiatives to support Palestinians, including the establishment of field hospitals and the delivery of relief assistance to Gaza and the West Bank.





