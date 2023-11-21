Anti-Mining Protests Devastating Panama Tourism

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The ongoing protests against the mining contract between Panama and Minera Panama have hit the country's tourism industry hard with potential visitors fearing they will be trapped in the closures, and even exposed to the danger of attacks. Foreign tourists continue to cancel reservations some cruise routes have changed their itineraries and conventions and events canceled... all of this translates into the loss of income and customers.

The flow of travelers to and from Panama fell by 15.48% in October

The road blockades to the interior of the country have caused losses of $60 million for domestic tourism operators.

Ernesto Orillac, a member of Camtur, adds that the arrival of more than 56 cruise operations and the Home Port in Panamanian ports is at risk.

“The street closures in Panama City, Colón, and other inland areas negatively impact tourists' perception of the country's security and what we see is that these closures and the vandalism that currently exists have nothing to do with the legitimate peaceful protest that occurred against the mining contract,” said Orillac, pointing out that the avenues must be opened and wait for the decision of the Supreme Court.

Orillac mentions that according to the Panama Tourism Promotion Fund (Promtur), between 68,000 and 70,000 international visitors who had planned to come between November and December of this year will not enter the country. This will mean about $400 million dollars that will no longer be generated throughout the tourism production chain.

“This money that was going to enter the economy to benefit a value chain that goes from taxi drivers, transporters, restaurants, operators, guides, sales of crafts, hotels, shopping centers, and other services will no longer be received,” Orillac added. , indicating that many jobs in the commercial sector, inland hotels, and restaurants, among others, are being put at risk.

In addition to the $400 million dollars that will no longer be generated due to the non-arrival of international tourists, Orillac mentions that in domestic tourism at least 60 million dollars have been lost due to the cancellations and suspension of trips to the interior during the days of national holidays. and it is estimated that an additional 30 million dollars will also be lost corresponding to this coming weekend due to the long weekend that some people usually take coinciding with November 28, the day of Panama's independence from Spain.



