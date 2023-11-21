Listen: The Dollar's Long Goodbye
(MENAFN- ING) Recent months have seen the US dollar on a powerful bull run. Propelled by strong economic growth and a hawkish Federal Reserve, which has signalled that interest rates will stay higher for longer, the dollar index has risen around 4% since July. But will this strong dollar theme continue
in 2024? ING's Chris Turner has his doubts
In this podcast, ING's Global Head of Markets Chris Turner tells Editors Rebecca Byrne and Olivia Grace why he thinks the days of US economic exceptionalism may be numbered, and what this could mean for currencies in the rest of the world. To read our 2024 FX Outlook in full, click here.
Chris Turner, Rebecca Byrne
