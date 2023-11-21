How DMA Boss Was Gunned Down

(MENAFN- The Post) 'MAKHOTSO Mahosi, the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) boss, was murdered together with her 11-year-old son on Sunday night.

The family's helper is recovering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Mahosi's murder comes three weeks after the army's Major General Ramanka Mokaloba warned the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that witnesses appearing before it should be protected.

Mahosi was helping the PAC with investigations into the embezzlement of public funds during the Covid-19 lockdown between 2020 and 2021.

Maj Gen Mokaloba told the PAC that he had a list of people who were working at the Command Centre during the Covid-19 pandemic whose deaths were suspicious.

He called for the protection of witnesses.

Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala, told thepost that Mahosi and her child were fatally shot at their home in Ha-Matala Phase I.

“She was shot at around 7pm together with her 11-year-old son and a housekeeper,” S/Supt Halahala said.

S/Supt Halahala also said the trio were watching television when they heard a knock at the door.

He said Mahosi's driver entered the house and“after a short time two men stormed into the house and pointed guns at them”.

S/Supt Halahala said the assailants dragged the driver outside, pointed a gun at Mahosi and demanded money.

“They pushed her to her bedroom and when they returned they started shooting her and the other two,” S/Supt Halahala said.

He said the driver came back to the house in the company of the police.

Halahala said both Mahosi and her son were pronounced dead at the scene while the housekeeper is still recovering at the hospital.

He added that they do not know if the death is related to the PAC investigations or not.

“We only investigate a crime, not what people suspect,” he said.

Mahosi was grilled by the PAC on whether they ever sat as the DMA board to discuss how Covid-19 funds would be spent or allocated.

Mahosi was also arrested recently together with the former principal secretary for Cabinet, Lefu Manyokole, and a young entrepreneur Pitso 'Bikerboy' Ntsukunyane.

Ntsukunyane, 27, is the owner of LL Constructions (Pty) Ltd charged with corruption and fraud together with Mahosi and Manyokole.

The DCEO alleges that Manyokole, Mahosi, and Ntsukunyane conspired to illegally award a tender worth M4 million to LL Construction last year between October and November.

The charge sheet goes on to outline further allegations of false representation and concealment of facts with intent to defraud the government.

Mahosi was accused of unilaterally awarding over the M4.5 million to Ntsukunyane's LL Construction without following procurement procedures.

Mahosi was suing the DCEO to return the M500 000 it seized in a raid at her house. She was claiming that the money belonged to a stokvel she owned with three other people.

The PAC chairperson, 'Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, said Mahosi's murder should not be associated with the PAC.

“Her death is not the same as that of Khahliso Soro, we were done questioning her,” Lemphane-Letsie said.

She said pointing fingers at the committee would make civil servants scared to honour their invitations to testify.

“Those allegations will deter workers from appearing before the committee,” she said.

She added that the allegations might also derail the police's investigations.

“Mahosi also had cases pending in the courts, people should not only blame the PAC.”

Nkheli Liphoto