Opposition Says It's Game On!

The opposition says it is still pushing the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Sam Matekane despite losing the support of the Basotho Action Party (BAP).

The BAP abruptly jumped ship to join the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)-led coalition government this week.

The stunning about-turn has left the opposition in disarray because they no longer have the numbers to topple Matekane in parliament.

But the opposition has vowed to proceed with the no-confidence vote despite the setback. Machesetsa Mofomobe, the Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, who filed the motion, said their battle against Matekane is still alive.

“We are not going to withdraw that motion because someone has sold out,” Mofomobe said.

“Parliament is the only platform where Matekane can prove that he still has the support of MPs. It is the only place where he can prove that he is a legitimate leader of this government.”

Mofomobe said the deal that Matekane has cut with the BAP and other political parties to insulate his party from the no-confidence motion does not mean much unless it's tested in parliament.

“If he is indeed popular then there is no need to frustrate our motion through the courts as he is doing. He must face the motion head-on with the numbers he claims to have”.

Machesetsa said even if the opposition's motion fails this time their battle to topple the government will continue.

“The issue here is about his leadership style. His use of the army and the police to intimidate the opposition and block a legitimate democratic process has made things worse.”

He was referring to a bellicose and controversial statement issued by the security agency's bosses saying they would not tolerate the opposition's no-confidence vote on the government. The bosses said parliament should focus on passing the reforms instead of pushing to change the government.

Mofomobe said the opposition believes the government remains vulnerable despite roping in the BAP and other smaller parties.

“They are still facing the same problem they had last week. Many RFP MPs are still disgruntled and their anger will intensify when positions are handed to parties joining the coalition.”

“Their issue is that they are now giving positions to other people who are coming in while side-lining the MPs who supported the party and campaigned for it.”

“Let's not forget too that there is discontent among the other coalition parties like the BAP.”

All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, who claims to have spurned Matekane's overtures for him to join the government, said Basotho should harshly judge disloyal political leaders who pretend to be with the opposition but cut deals with the government.

He said those who criticise him for missing an opportunity to be in government should know that“I was not voted in to come and travel with black cars and bodyguards”.

He said his position to reject Matekane's offer of the deputy prime minister and cabinet position was based on principle, adding that he is“not pleased with positions”.

The Democratic Congress (DC)'s spokesman, Moeketsi Shale, said the BAP MPs had been enticed by positions that would benefit them and not the country.

“I know they have made that unprincipled decision to accept two ministries for themselves,” Shale said.

Nkheli Liphoto