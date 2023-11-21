Greenenergybreaks Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) GM Featured Guest On Latest Bell2bell Podcast Release

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) , a leading photovoltaic energy-storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain, is featured in a recent episode of IBN's The Bell2Bell Podcast. According to the announcement, Turbo Energy general manager Mariano Soria joined host Stuart Smith to discuss the company and its business model, as well as the renewable energy space and the company's potential looking forward. IBN is a multifaceted communications organization dedicated to connecting public companies to the investment community. Part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels, the Bell2Bell Podcast provides delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries.“Turbo Energy is part of a group with more than 20 years of experience in photovoltaic energy,” said Turbo Energy general manager Mariano Soria during the interview.“Photovoltaic storage has become more and more popular, and Turbo Energy, wanting to stay at the technological forefront, has been investing in innovation and developing its own software. Now, Turbo Energy no longer talks about just batteries; we talk about advanced photovoltaic energy-management solutions for residential, commercial and industrial clients. The renewable energy sector has been growing very quickly in recent years, and we understand that it will not stop doing so throughout the world. . . . This fact, together with rapid growth in the consumption of electric vehicles, will probably favor the energy transition, but it will also present us with a strong technological challenge relating to the management of electrical energy. This is the challenge we want to address at Turbo Energy. . . . Our energy storage system is prepared to protect homes and businesses against the risk of being left without electricity or having to pay dearly for it. Investing in photovoltaics and storage is investing in security and service to the community, even service to the environment.”

About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy-storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company's focus is on developing innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

