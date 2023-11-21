(MENAFN- 3BL) Climate change is driving hunger-and people are dying as a result. In Kenya, 33 people have already died due to severe flooding and heavy rainfall. More than 121,000 are displaced. Most were not equipped to endure these climate shocks, especially after prolonged drought left 4 million Kenyans with next to nothing.

In the midst of a warming world, natural disasters are exacerbating hunger and poverty. Current systems are failing the world's most vulnerable communities. But it's not too late to take action. "We need to build new systems for adaptation and resilience," writes Dancliff Mbura, Action Against Hunger's advocacy, communications and partnership coordinator for Kenya.

COP28-the world's largest climate gathering-is right around the corner. In less than 10 days, global representatives are meeting in Dubai. There's no better time than now to spread awareness about climate risks, and most importantly, push for change. Action Against Hunger is urging governments around the world to take action in five critical ways:

1. Increase Access to Climate Finance For the Most Vulnerable

2. Transform Food Systems

3. Safeguard the Right to Water

4. Recognize and Support Women as Agents of Change

5. Anticipate and Address Rising Humanitarian Needs

Mbura notes that climate and hunger are "intimately linked," but that these five solutions can minimize future consequences.

"Without serious intervention, hunger will rise," writes Mbura. "Despite the dire outlook, climate-resilient solutions are available and effective. But we have to act now."

Read more here: Opinion | How We Can Fight Hunger Even as the Planet Warms | Common Dreams .