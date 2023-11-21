Nielsen World TV Day: The Impact And Influence Of TV On Audiences And Communities

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Nielsen Diversity, Equity & Inclusion LinkedIn

In 2021, there were 1.9 million video titles available to viewers in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico and Germany. This number had swelled to 2.7 million titles by June 2023-a 58% increase. As we commemorate World TV Day, learn more about the impact and influence of TV on audiences around the world. Check out our spotlight on what women watch in several countries.