Viatris Partners With Comfort Cases To Support Youth In U.S. Foster Care

PITTSBURGH, November 21, 2023 - Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that it has packed 1,000 backpacks in partnership with Comfort Cases, a nonprofit organization that provides comfort and personal care items for children entering the foster care system.

This is the second consecutive year Viatris has partnered with Comfort Cases. Last year, Viatris colleagues packed 500 backpacks at its headquarters in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania as part of the Company's Impact Week – an annual event that occurs on Viatris' anniversary during which colleagues take time to reflect on and celebrate the impact they've made on patients and on the communities in which they live and work. This year, the Company expanded its efforts by also packing backpacks at its offices in Washington, D.C. and New York City.

“At Viatris, our mission of empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life extends beyond medicines to making the world a better place by building healthier communities,” said Jennifer Mauer, Head of Global Communications and Corporate Brand for Viatris.“We are proud to partner again with Comfort Cases to address the needs of vulnerable youth and ensure they have the love, care, dignity and emotional support they need, when they need it most. Activities like this in the US and those that our colleagues are conducting globally throughout the year are making an impact in our communities and a meaningful difference in the lives of many.”

Rob Scheer, the founder of Comfort Cases, was in foster care as a youth and is personally connected to the cause. Together with his husband, they have adopted five youth from foster care, demonstrating their profound dedication to improving the lives of children within the system.

“Every child deserves to pack their belongings in a special bag that they can call their own,” said Scheer in his address to Viatris colleagues.“Having access to these backpacks represents more than just having material possessions; it symbolizes hope, compassion, and a brighter future. We're grateful to Viatris for helping us stand alongside foster children during their most critical moments, ensuring they are equipped with the support and resources they need to thrive.”

This local effort is part of Viatris' Building Healthier Communities global initiative to highlight the collective impact the Company is making year-round by supporting social and environmental projects that aim to engage employees and make an impact both locally and globally. To learn more about these efforts and Viatris' overall impact to support communities across the globe, read Viatris' 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale. In 2022 alone, we supplied high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We have the ability to touch all of life's moments, from birth to end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris and viatris , and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About Comfort Cases

Comfort Cases is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth entering foster care. Since 2013, we have distributed more than 200,000 Comfort Cases® and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. We are a gold-level GuideStar participant, demonstrating our commitment to transparency. Click this link or visit for more information.

