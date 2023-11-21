Delhi Air Quality 'Very Poor', AQI At 348 No Relief From High Pollution Levels For Next Few Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi air quality stood at 348 on Wednesday, November 22, morning at 6:30 am, which lies in the 'very poor' category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).AQIs between zero and 50 are considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus'.The National Green Tribunal expressed dissatisfaction with the authorities' actions to control air pollution, and instructed them to \"take all reasonable measures to improve the quality of the air in Delhi\".Taking suo motu (on its own) cognizance of a media report regarding the worsening air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the court directed a further action taken report to be filed within a week.“It is difficult to accept the stand of different authorities that they taking all possible measures to control air pollution and improve the quality of air because the air quality index of Delhi does not indicate any significant improvement,” it said on November 20 to the NGT, the authorities concerned must take action to improve the air quality in the national capital to ensure the health of its citizens Monday, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noting the Air Quality Index (AQI) from November 9-19 said,“In a block of past 11 days the air quality was severe for three days, very poor for five days and poor for three days. Thus we do not notice any significant improvement in the air quality.”The bench, also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said the Delhi government had filed an additional action taken report to show that action has been taken to reduce air pollution the report filed by the CPCB, it said,“ It has been pointed out that only the measure relating to control of dust emission using dust suppressant have been found to be effective...\"The pilot study for assessment of reducing air pollution in urban areas by using outdoor cleaning systems (also called Smog Tower) is under evaluation and the draft report in this regard has been received from IIT Bombay and same is under review.”

