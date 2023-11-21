Israel-Hamas War: Temporary Ceasefire Amid Volatile Situation 10 Major Updates Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Let's take a look at 10 major updates on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war's voteIsrael has decided to support a plan that calls for the release of 50 women and children taken captive by Palestinian Hamas militants in exchange for a five-day ceasefire in hostilities, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated unequivocally that when the truce ends, the onslaught on Hamas will restart. Both parties evaluate the possible advantages of a respite in hostilities, and this delicate balance is in jeopardy optimisticHamas has expressed optimism about the possibility of a deal facilitated by Qatar. They think a mediated settlement might be achieved very soon. Negotiations have entered a critical stage, and senior Hamas leader Izzat Rishq expressed optimism that a breakthrough will occur in the next few hours effortsDuring the ceasefire, the continuation of intelligence operations is a strategic imperative for both Israel and Hamas. This crucial aspect of warfare serves several vital purposes that go beyond the temporary pause in active combat volatileIsraeli forces and Palestinian terrorists are fighting one other in urban parts of Gaza, especially the Jabaliya refugee camp. As they attempt to house displaced families and treat patients, hospitals in the area are struggling with overpopulation. Fighting continues in several areas of the Gaza Strip, and the situation is still unstable detailsThere is still mystery around the details of the cease-fire deal. The specifics are unknown. Reports suggest a possible five-day break in Israel's Gaza offensive. Conversations continue, and the outcome remains uncertain tollThe Israel-Hamas war has had a major impact on the Palestinian population. In Gaza, the humanitarian situation has significantly deteriorated. Over 11,000 Palestinians have lost their lives. These include women and children. Hospitals are struggling to accurately count casualties due to the overwhelming conditions on healthcareIn Gaza, many hospitals are no longer working properly, making the healthcare crisis worse. The problem gets even harder because there aren't enough necessary supplies and resources. This makes it very difficult to give proper medical care to sick and injured people Read: Netanyahu's popularity plummets amid war with Hamas, raises uncertainty on his future as Israeli PMShortages of food, waterMost of Gaza's 2.3 million people are in the southern region. They endure critical shortages of food, water, and generator fuel. The situation has been aggravated by winter rains, leaving many displaced individuals exposed to the elements strikesAmid the ceasefire discussions, Israel continues its strikes in Gaza. The strikes have caused civilian casualties, including women and children. Accusations of Hamas using civilians as human shields complicate the situation and international discourse on the conflict.

