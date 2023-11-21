Curi Capital To Merge With RMB Capital

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





RMB Co-Founder Dick Burridge to Become Executive Chairman of Combined Firm, Dimitri Eliopoulos to Assume Role of CEO

CHICAGO & RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curi, a national healthcare advisory firm comprised of three distinct businesses: Curi Advisory, Curi Capital and Curi Insurance, announced a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake of RMB Capital (“RMB”), a registered investment advisory firm with more than $9.6 billion in assets under advisement1. As part of the agreement, Curi Capital , a registered investment advisory firm with approximately $1.6 billion in assets under advisement2, will merge with RMB. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year. Terms were not disclosed.













“Curi is dedicated to being the trusted partner that our clients instinctively call on to drive success in their professional and personal lives, with a continued focus on physicians and the healthcare community,” said Jason Sandner, CEO, Curi.“This investment and partnership with RMB, coming on the heels of Curi's recent merger with Constellation, strategically advances that commitment. We're well positioned, now nationally and with differentiated healthcare and financial services expertise, to meet and serve our clients across all of their needs.”

Combined, Curi Capital and RMB Capital will build on histories of generating value for individuals, families, and institutions. Both organizations have a legacy of putting clients at the center of all decisions and actions, which will continue to drive the mission for the combined organization.

RMB founding partner and CEO Dick Burridge will move into a new role as Executive Chairman and remain in his role as co-Chief Investment Officer. Curi Capital CEO Dimitri Eliopoulos will serve as CEO of the combined Curi RMB Capital entity. Eliopoulos worked in a variety of roles at RMB from the firm's inception in 2005, eventually becoming RMB's president of wealth management before taking the CEO position at Curi Capital in early 2020. The remainder of the RMB and Curi Capital leadership teams will also stay in place.

“As we were looking for a partner, Curi Capital, under Dimitri's leadership, was an unparalleled fit,” Burridge said.“In just under four years, Dimitri has overseen incredible growth while building a client-centric, values-driven culture. This combination will enable a seamless transition into an exciting new era for our firm. This is an energizing new chapter, but one firmly rooted in our history.”

“I am beyond thrilled to bring together our two organizations that are focused on and inspired by the individuals and families whose lives we impact. Returning to work with so many incredible colleagues and friends who have shaped my approach to people, culture and client service, is a dream and an honor,” said Eliopoulos.“This merger sets us up to be a powerful organization with an experienced and passionate leadership team, and a clearly differentiated offering for our clients.”

Curi RMB Capital will be headquartered in Chicago. Curi Capital's current Raleigh headquarters will remain an important office in the Southeast for the combined entity. All of the approximately 180 employees of both firms will be retained, and the company expects to hire additional staff in 2024.

Beyond the alignment between leadership and the firm's values and cultures, the combined firm will leverage many other overlapping strengths, including a commitment to put the best interests of clients at the center of decision making, and sharing a long-term investment perspective. Curi's resources will enable the firm to make strategic investments to optimize the business over the long term. Additionally, there is significant geographic synergy, allowing the new entity to connect back to the broader Curi family and its healthcare advisory focus.

For more information about the merger between Curi Capital and RMB, please visit rmbcap/curi-rmb .

Forward-looking statements made in this press release, such as those related to the merger, potential post-merger performance, growth opportunities, integration, and our expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. William Blair & Company served as financial advisor and Vedder Price served as legal advisor to RMB. Piper Sandler & Company served as financial advisor and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton served as legal advisor to Curi.

About CURI

Curi (curi) is a full-service advisory firm that serves more than 50,000 physicians, healthcare providers, and organizations across the U.S. Equal parts fierce healthcare advocates, smart business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi's advisory, capital, and insurance offerings deliver valued advice that is grounded in client priorities and elevated by their outcomes. From data-driven advisory services to private wealth offerings, to tailored insurance solutions and beyond, Curi delivers performance that is time-tested and trusted-in medicine, business, and life. Curi holds an“A” (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best.

About CURI CAPITAL

Curi Wealth Management, LLC, dba Curi Capital (curicapital ), is a registered investment advisor, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., that provides full-service financial advisory solutions, including personalized wealth management, retirement plan solutions, and investment guidance to high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net worth families, and businesses. Experienced and accessible, Curi Capital's advisors actively listen and proactively create tailored solutions that help clients build true wealth, however they define it.

Curi Capital is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment advisor does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC. A copy of Curi Capital's current written disclosure brochures, filed with the SEC, which discuss, among other things, Curi Capital's business practices, services and fees, are available through the SEC's website at: .

About RMB

RMB (rmbcap) is an independent advisory firm focused on helping clients achieve long-term goals. RMB brings in-house, institutional-quality investment expertise together with deep, holistic planning teams to deliver and implement customized strategies for each client. RMB serves individuals, family offices, and institutions.

Headquartered in Chicago, RMB also has offices in Denver; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Lake Forest, Ill.; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.; St. Joseph, Mich.; and Washington D.C. To learn more about RMB, visit rmbcapital .

1 Total assets under advisement (“AUA”) presented here differs from regulatory assets under management (“RAUM”) reported on RMB Capital's Form ADV. AUA reflects net assets under management for private funds and mutual funds managed by RMB Capital, while RAUM reflects gross assets under management. AUA also includes RMB retirement plan clients' assets under advisement, which are not included in RMB Capital's RAUM. AUA estimated as of 9/30/23.

2 AUA presented here differs from RAUM reported on Curi Capital's Form ADV. AUA represents Curi Capital's RAUM plus the value of other assets advised by Curi Capital. For example, AUA includes, but is not limited to, private equity holdings, physical assets, retirement plan assets, and other non-traditional assets advised by Curi Capital AUA estimated as of 9/30/23

