Eccleston Square Hotel is a historic, award-winning, luxurious boutique hotel, set on an idyllic residential square in one of London's most exclusive neighbourhoods. For a limited time only, travellers to the capital can stay for less at London's much-loved Grade II listed, former royal residence. Running exclusively on , a 25% Black Friday discount can be applied to bookings made until Wednesday 29th November, redeemable on stays up to and including 17th April 2024.

Centrally located, close to Victoria Station and just steps away from Belgravia's exquisite Elizabeth Street and Eccleston Yards , Eccleston Square Hotel is the ultimate London luxury boutique hideaway for both leisure and business travellers. Each of the hotel's beautifully designed rooms features sumptuous furnishings and advanced technology, including handcrafted, Swedish Hästens massage beds and an innovative Smartglass system that transforms the room's windows from transparent to opaque with a simple touch. L'Occitane amenities, free high-speed Wi-Fi, Smart TVs with a Sonos Beam and high-quality Google 4K Chromecast are to be found in every room, and easy-to-operate bedside panels that adjust room temperature and lighting.

Beautiful handcrafted Italian Minotti furniture graces the hotel's public areas, exuding an ambiance of understated chic and luxury.

Guests can enjoy access to Eccleston Square's private gardens and a number of rooms have private terraces and patios. Additionally, guests are welcome to enjoy exclusive offers with some of the area's most upmarket, like-minded businesses including Eccleston Yard's Jones Family Kitchen, the co-working space 25EP, and The Chestnut Bakery, as well as a number of health, well-being, and fitness spaces, delis, cafes, and bars, all of which make for the perfect London getaway.

Eccleston Square Hotel's Black Friday sale ends Wednesday 29th November. Stay from as little as £167.20 per room, per night. Offer ONLY available when booking directly via:



