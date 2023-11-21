Industry Veteran's Partner To Grow Construction Equipment Website

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Miami, Florida Nov 21, 2023 (Issuewire )

Jorge C. Menocal, the CEO & founder of EquipHunter, announced today that he is partnering with rental industry veteran, Michael A. Disser, to grow the innovative new website focused exclusively on the construction equipment industry. “Mike brings tremendous experience from the equipment rental business growing and marketing several top companies”, stated Menocal.

Disser has held key executive Sales and Marketing positions at NES Rentals (acquired by United Rentals) and most recently at Cross Country Infrastructure Services and holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University.“I'm excited to partner with JC (Menocal) and to continue the growth and development of EquipHunter,” said Mike Disser.“I look forward to providing strategic direction, value, and growth opportunities to the company and our customers.”

Equiphunter is a custom-built online platform that provides a construction equipment marketplace with a one-stop solution that can save buyers and sellers both time and money. The free-to-use website enables buyers to submit their new and used equipment needs via a simple online form and receive customized quotes from registered sellers. Buyers can view and compare the quotes in their personal dashboard and contact their chosen seller to complete the sale.

“EquipHunter is an easy-to-use online platform that connects the equipment universe of buyers, sellers, rental companies, OEM, and dealers”, says Disser. Equipment vendors have access to a dynamic quote submission tool that enables high levels of personalization, including the addition of videos, photos, specification sheets, freight costs, fees, and more.“I am excited to take this next step along with Mike and to grow the business. We want to invite all rental companies and equipment manufacturers to partner with us”, said Menocal.

“It's the perfect alternative to more expensive brokers, auction houses, or other fleet disposal methods that can erode profit margins”, explained Disser. The website will initially be free to all visitors, users, and rental industry suppliers during the development phase.“We expect to add several new financial, AI, and blockchain technologies in the coming months that will position EquipHunter as the go-to place for equipment acquisition and disposal”.

About EquipHunter

EquipHunter is a privately owned firm focused on helping connect buyers and sellers of construction equipment using an easy-to-use online portal. Equiphunter is a proud member of the Associated Builders & Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter. For additional information about EquipHunter, visit or call (843) 949-2373.