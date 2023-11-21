Türkiye Urges Regional Countries To Take United Stance Against 'Israel's Barbaric War'

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Nov 22 (NNN-AAA) – Türkiye stressed that, it cannot remain silent, to the collective targeting of Gaza, under the pretext of destroying the Hamas movement, calling on regional countries to take a united stance against Israel's barbarity.

Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, said, his country was engaged in busy diplomatic efforts to end the massacres and de-escalate tensions, after Israel's continued attacks against civilians in Gaza.

At a briefing, at the Planning and Budget Committee, Fidan said, it is significant that regional countries collectively reacted to Israel.

“We never accept attacks targeting civilians, and since the crisis began, we made it clear that the civilians should be absolutely protected. We cannot remain silent to collective targeting of hospitals, schools and mosques in the name of eradicating Hamas,” he said.

Türkiye has sent 11 planeloads of humanitarian aid to Egypt to be delivered to Gaza, said Fidan, adding that, a large ship with field hospitals, medical equipment, medicines, and other aid materials has also reached Egypt.

“We have also facilitated the evacuation of 27 patients and 12 attendants from Gaza, and have brought them to Ankara. Additionally, 61 patients and 49 attendants were transferred to Egypt.”

Last Sunday, a group of 87 people, consisting of Turks, Turkish Cypriots and their relatives, arrived in Egypt from Gaza and flew to Istanbul late on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a related development, Turkish Parliament Speaker, Numan Kurtulmus, condemned the fact that, UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, was denied entry to the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the first session of the 9th Meeting of Parliament Speakers of MIKTA, held in Indonesia, Kurtulmus said,“If oppression against Palestinians cannot be ended ... if this war spreads to neighbouring countries, I am afraid that it will ignite a global conflict.”

He, therefore, underscored the necessity of establishing a new world system, characterised by fairness and justice.

The Speaker also stated that the international community has to work with the code of“urgent action,” to end the humanitarian sufferings in Gaza.– NNN-AAA