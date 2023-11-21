Grinteq Honored As A Clutch Champion For 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Grinteq has been recognized as a 2023 Clutch Champion by Clutch, the leading global aggregator of B2B tech service providers. Clutch Champions is the company's newest award given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, a designation that recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service.



Grinteq was included among the 2023 Fall Clutch Champions due to having acquired new, verified client reviews within the past six months. This award recognizes Grinteq as a top-rated leader in multiple categories based on our clients' satisfaction and high-quality service ratings. The company attributes meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to client success to this achievement.





"This esteemed recognition reflects the dedication and exceptional efforts of our team. At Grinteq, we are committed to excellence, and being acknowledged as a Clutch Champion reaffirms our relentless pursuit of innovation and client satisfaction. This achievement brings immense joy to not only myself but to every member of the Grinteq family who has contributed to our success. We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions and look forward to continuing our journey of excellence in the realm of technology," - says Sergei Lakishik, CEO at Grinteq.

“The Clutch Champion designation is the newest award providers can earn on Clutch,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO.“This year's honorees represent the best of the best on our platform, and I am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients' expectations. The companies named on this list continue to set the bar high. Their devotion has not only enriched our platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future."



About Grinteq

As a leading provider of technology solutions, Grinteq takes pride in pushing the boundaries of what's achievable in the dynamic realm of digital transformation.

Grinteq is underpinned by a team of dedicated professionals with a wealth of expertise, collectively driven by a passion for delivering cutting-edge solutions and an unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations. The organizational ethos combines creativity, technical prowess, and a client-centric focus, ensuring that every project is not merely a task but a transformative expedition.

Success at Grinteq is deeply ingrained in a culture that prioritizes collaboration, continual learning, and adaptability. The team thrives on challenges, considering them opportunities to showcase ingenuity. Tailoring solutions to meet the distinct needs of clients, Grinteq builds enduring partnerships founded on trust and shared triumphs, extending its services from startups to enterprises.

At Grinteq, they are not merely technology partners but architects of digital transformation. Stakeholders are invited to join Grinteq on this transformative journey as the company continues to redefine possibilities and shape the future of technology. Welcome to Grinteq, where innovation knows no bounds.



ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

