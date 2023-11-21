G7+ Countries Discuss Support For Ukraine's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken co-hosted with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horii the fourth Foreign Ministers meeting of G7 and other key partners (G7+) to reaffirm collective support for the repair and defense of Ukraine's energy sector in wartime conditions.

This is said in a press release published on the website of the U.S. Department of State, Ukrinform reports.

“The group reviewed deliveries of critical equipment including high-voltage autotransformers and emergency backup power systems, which Ukraine will need to stabilize its power grid and ensure continuity of essential services like heating and water treatment,” the document reads.

Partners committed to“supporting and accelerating Ukraine's additional critical energy sector needs, including defense of existing infrastructure and humanitarian demining assistance to facilitate repairs”.

It is noted that G7+ partners commended Ukraine's progress this year on key reform efforts such as the passage of Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency and anti-monopoly legislation to create a business-enabling environment that will attract“the significant private sector investments needed to transform Ukraine into a clean energy hub, part of the global energy supply chain, and a future member of the European Union”.

As Ukrinform reported, last week the U.S. administration announced its plans to allocate an additional $500 millio to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's energy system.