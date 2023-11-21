US Condemns North Korea For Launching Military Spy Satellite

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The United States on Tuesday vehemently condemned North Korea (DPRK) for its launch of a space launch vehicle (SLV) using ballistic missile technology.

"This is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond. This space launch involved technologies directly related to the DPRK intercontinental ballistic missile program," the White House said in a press statement.

It pointed out that President Joe Biden and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with US allies and partners.

"We urge all countries to condemn this launch and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations. The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement," reads the statement.

The White House stressed that the United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and the defense of its Republic of Korea and Japanese allies.

South Korea announced earlier today that North Korea had launched what it said was a military spy satellite, hours after Japan confirmed that Pyongyang had warned it of an imminent launch. (end)

amm











MENAFN21112023000071011013ID1107467681