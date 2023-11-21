Saudi Crown Prince Urges Collective Efforts To Stop Gaza Humanitarian Catastrophe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman called on the leaders of the BRICS group Tuesday to make collective efforts in order to halt humanitarian disaster in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the Extraordinary Joint Meeting of BRICS Leaders on Gaza through videoconference, Prince Mohammad said the brutal massacres against innocent civilians, and destruction of facilities and infrastructure, including health facilities and mosques, require collectively action to cease this catastrophe, which aggravates day after day.

"We reiterate our categorical rejection of these operations that have claimed the lives of thousands of children, women and elderly.

"We demand an immediate stop of the military operations, and the provision of humanitarian corridors to enable international humanitarian organizations to perform their role and aid civilians," he said, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He stressed the necessity of providing medicine and food to the Gazans, calling on all countries to stop providing Israel with weapons.

The Saudi Crown Prince affirmed that security and stability in Palestine could be achieved only through implementing international resolutions calling for adoption of the two-state solution.

This will help the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, he noted. (end)

