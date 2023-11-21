Deadly Stampede At Congo Army Recruitment Event

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazzaville, Congo's capital, a tragic stampede at an army recruitment event resulted in at least 37 deaths.



This incident occurred early Tuesday during the recruitment of 1,500 youths aged 18 to 25.



Congolese authorities, including Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makoso , acknowledged the fatalities and injuries.



Social media revealed the aftermath, with many lifeless bodies at the municipal morgue and injured at local hospitals.



The chaos began Monday night at Michel d'Ornano stadium, where candidates rushed the gates, causing the stampede.



Local reports indicated many were trampled in the chaos.



Relatives of the injured reported severe conditions, highlighting the need for better safety at public events, particularly military recruitments.



This tragedy in Brazzaville reflects larger issues in organizing mass gatherings in Congo , a pattern seen in other developing nations.



The high turnout for the recruitment drive mirrors Congo's economic struggles and high unemployment.







The army is seen as a stable career option, increasing the desperation and risk at such large-scale events.



Comparisons with other countries emphasize the importance of strict safety protocols, crowd control, and emergency response.



The Brazzaville incident is a stark reminder of the risks of neglecting these measures.



Globally, there's a push for improved safety in public gatherings. Events like the Hajj pilgrimage demonstrate the benefits of enhanced crowd management.



The Congo government must now reevaluate its safety protocols for public events.



Implementing stricter measures and thorough planning is essential to prevent similar tragedies.



Additionally, this incident underscores the need for broader economic reforms in Congo.



Such changes could alleviate the desperation leading to high turnouts and associated risks at recruitment events.

MENAFN21112023007421016031ID1107467354