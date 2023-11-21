Experts In Kashmir Advise Children To Wear Face Masks

The night temperatures plunged further in Kashmir valley on Tuesday with Srinagar and Pahalgam, according to the meteorological department, recording the coldest night of the season so far.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director Meteorological Department said the weather is expected to remain dry till November 27 in Kashmir while a weak weather disturbance may hit the valley on November 23rd and then again around 27th, 28th and 29th of this month with chances of minor snow spell at a few places.

The weather is expected to remain dry for the next few days with no major shift in the prevailing cold conditions; nevertheless, there may be a minor precipitation in the hilly regions around November 23rd, Dr Mukhtar told Kashmir Observer.

He also said that the minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir particularly in Kashmir is expected to drop further with a minor improvement from November 23rd.

“In Kashmir, the weather has been consistently dry for the past one week, and nothing is likely to change till November 27. The dry and foggy conditions will continue through this period with chances of minor precipitation at a few hilly areas,” he added.

The Director Meteorological Department also said the mornings and evenings are expected to remain cold in Kashmir and advised the school going children and elderly not to move out without face masks till the weather improves.

“Since children and elderly are prone to flu and other seasonal illnesses, I urge the parents to avoid sending their children to school without face masks, while elderly people are also advised to adhere to the advisory,” he said.



