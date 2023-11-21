Statistics Agency Names Uzbekistan's Top Foreign Trade Partners

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-October 2023, the foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan amounted to $51 billion, of which $10.5 billion was exports and $20.5 billion – imports, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

During the reporting period, the country's main trade partner was China with $10.8 billion (exports to China - $2.05 billion, imports - $8.74 billion), followed by Russia - $7.9 billion and Kazakhstan – almost $3.6 billion.



Türkiye - $2.61 billion

Korea - $1.87 billion

Turkmenistan - $939.1 million

Germany - $876.7 million

Kyrgyz Republic - $814.1 million

France - $773.3 million Afghanistan - $693.5 million The top 10 also includes the following countries: