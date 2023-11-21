Statistics Agency Names Uzbekistan's Top Foreign Trade Partners

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-October 2023, the foreign trade turnover of
Uzbekistan amounted to $51 billion, of which $10.5 billion was
exports and $20.5 billion – imports, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
During the reporting period, the country's main trade partner
was China with $10.8 billion (exports to China - $2.05 billion,
imports - $8.74 billion), followed by Russia - $7.9 billion and
Kazakhstan – almost $3.6 billion.
The top 10 also includes the following countries:
Türkiye - $2.61 billion Korea - $1.87 billion Turkmenistan - $939.1 million Germany - $876.7 million Kyrgyz Republic - $814.1 million France - $773.3 million Afghanistan - $693.5 million
