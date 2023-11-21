OIC Labor Ministers Discuss Prospects For Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The V Conference of Ministers of Labor of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member Countries has started its work in the Baku Congress Center. A preparatory meeting for the ministerial session of the conference is being held, citing to Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population , Azernews reports.

It is reported that the meeting began with the reading of verses from the Holy Quran.

The Chairman of the IV Conference of Ministers of Labor of the OIC member countries, a representative of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, opening the meeting with an opening speech, noted the importance of the conference from the point of view of developing relations between the member countries.

Then, based on the voting results, the chairmanship at the V Conference of the Ministers of Labor of the OIC member countries was transferred to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Anar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, chairman of the conference, thanked the participants for their trust and wished the conference work.

He emphasized the special importance of conferences of labor ministers of OIC member countries in expanding ties between Islamic countries in the fields of labor, employment and social protection, and also noted that the current conference is aimed at further progress in this direction. The Deputy Minister informed participants that the OIC member countries are among the leading countries in the world in terms of the number of youth and ensuring youth employment in these countries is one of the main directions of the policies they implement.

A. Karimov noted the special importance of human capital development, capacity-building, digital development, and the widespread use of high technologies in eliminating unemployment, and said that these topics may be relevant for the current conference.

Ahmed Sengendo, Deputy Secretary General of the OIC for Economic Affairs, had a speech at the meeting. Then, during the first working session, the agenda and program of the meeting were adopted. Presentations and discussions were held regarding the conference resolutions and the implementation of the OIC strategy in the labor market.

Within the framework of the meeting, a preparatory meeting for the opening of the session of the General Assembly of the OIC Labor Center will also be held on Tuesday;

The Chairman and Vice-Chairmen of the General Assembly, the Chairman and Vice-Chairmen of the Labor Center Management Council, members of the Council, and the General Director of the OIC Labor Center will be elected.