OIC Labor Ministers Discuss Prospects For Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The V Conference of Ministers of Labor of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member Countries has started its work in
the Baku Congress Center. A preparatory meeting for the ministerial
session of the conference is being held, citing to Ministry of
Labor and Social Protection of the Population , Azernews reports.
It is reported that the meeting began with the reading of verses
from the Holy Quran.
The Chairman of the IV Conference of Ministers of Labor of the
OIC member countries, a representative of the Ministry of Human
Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,
opening the meeting with an opening speech, noted the importance of
the conference from the point of view of developing relations
between the member countries.
Then, based on the voting results, the chairmanship at the V
Conference of the Ministers of Labor of the OIC member countries
was transferred to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Anar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of
the Population of Azerbaijan, chairman of the conference, thanked
the participants for their trust and wished the conference
work.
He emphasized the special importance of conferences of labor
ministers of OIC member countries in expanding ties between Islamic
countries in the fields of labor, employment and social protection,
and also noted that the current conference is aimed at further
progress in this direction. The Deputy Minister informed
participants that the OIC member countries are among the leading
countries in the world in terms of the number of youth and ensuring
youth employment in these countries is one of the main directions
of the policies they implement.
A. Karimov noted the special importance of human capital
development, capacity-building, digital development, and the
widespread use of high technologies in eliminating unemployment,
and said that these topics may be relevant for the current
conference.
Ahmed Sengendo, Deputy Secretary General of the OIC for Economic
Affairs, had a speech at the meeting. Then, during the first
working session, the agenda and program of the meeting were
adopted. Presentations and discussions were held regarding the
conference resolutions and the implementation of the OIC strategy
in the labor market.
Within the framework of the meeting, a preparatory meeting for
the opening of the session of the General Assembly of the OIC Labor
Center will also be held on Tuesday;
The Chairman and Vice-Chairmen of the General Assembly, the
Chairman and Vice-Chairmen of the Labor Center Management Council,
members of the Council, and the General Director of the OIC Labor
Center will be elected.
