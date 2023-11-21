Ukrainian Pilots Already Undergoing F-16 Training In Denmark Ihnat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian pilots are already undergoing training to fly the F-16 fighter aircraft in Denmark.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform.

“Prior to that, there were NATO-standard light-engine aircraft, which help to transition more easily to the F-16s. Now these are already dual flights. Every day the number of Ukrainian pilots undergoing training and performing the tasks set before them by the instructor may increase,” Ihnat told.

In his words, the next stage will be solo flights.

“And then, accordingly, combat-use flights to learn how to fight on this aircraft,” Ihnat noted.

In addition to Denmark, Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training in the United States and the United Kingdom. Other professionals, ground personnel, combat controller and engineering aviation service officers are receiving training there as well.

Photo: Defensie