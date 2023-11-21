Azerbaijani FM Meets With GUAM Secretary General (PHOTO)

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. On November 21, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Secretary General of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM Altay Efendiyev, Trend reports.

