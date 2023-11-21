Azerbaijani FM Meets With GUAM Secretary General (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. On November 21,
2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Secretary General of the
Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM Altay
Efendiyev, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107467150
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.