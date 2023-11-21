MSGBC 2023 Ministerial Panel Explores Regional Collaboration And Future Projects In West Africa

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Ministers from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Senegal and Morocco convened during the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023 conference and exhibition ( )

to discuss cohesive strategies aimed at fostering growth within the West African energy industry.

Taking place in Nouakchott on 21 November, the panel session – moderated by NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber – emphasized the importance of regional collaboration and partnership, while updating the audience on major projects.

“A challenge of green hydrogen is at two levels –transportation, and financial provision,” stated. Nani O. Chrougha, Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The speakers discussed regional integration as a requisite to promote trade and market access for West Africa's energy industry.

“We all want the same thing. We want to be at the right place on the cost curve today, tomorrow and in 20 years when we have developed our resources ... we need to de-risk our infrastructure together,” stated Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of Morocco.“There is nothing more beautiful than when you share a gas field or a pipeline or an electricity interconnection,” she added.

The panelists also discussed diverse opportunities on offer, emphasizing the range of projects that are possible using the region's energy resources.

“Beyond [gas to power] we should think of diversifying the resources that come from the exploitation of our hydrocarbons. It is not only the transformation into electricity for the population that does not yet have it ... this is a vision that can open new possibilities,” stated Félix Antoine Diome, Minister of Petroleum and Energies for Senegal.

Hydrocarbons projects, hydrogen and renewable energy initiatives are all moving ahead quickly in Mauritania and Senegal. Birallah is a very important gas field ... the feasibility studies are done, said H.E. Chrougha.“I think in April a final decision will be taken in common agreement with the partners bp, Kosmos and SMH.”

Regarding the Grande Tortue Ahmeyim project, H.E. Diome said:“It will be for the benefit both countries to get first gas as soon as possible.” Additionally, he stated:“The Sangomar project is moving on a good track. First barrels are expected in May 2024.”

The session closed off with the panelists exploring considerations for the expansion of Africa's domestic oil and gas market, examining local content in the medium and long term across their jurisdictions, balanced with the need to encourage investment and continue collaborating regionally.

Taking place in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania's capital city of Nouakchott on 21-22 November, the MSGBC 2023 conference and exhibition serves as the only event dedicated to energy development in the MSGBC region. The event takes place under the theme, 'Scaling Energy Opportunities in Africa's New Frontier', and is held under the patronage of H.E. Mohamed Ould Cheik Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy; the Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH); Petrosen; COS Petrogaz; and the African Energy Chamber.

