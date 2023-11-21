GCC Chief: Gulf Leaders Pays Much Attention To Military Action

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi said Tuesday that the Gulf leaders are interested in, and support, joint military action of the member states.

This came in Al-Budaiwi's speech during the 20th session of the GCC Defense Ministers' Council held in the Omani capital of Muscat.

Al-Budaiwi stressed the necessity of enhancing the Gulf march in a way that helps overcome current and future challenges and threatens.

He thanked Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for the Sultanate's tireless efforts aiming to strengthen joint Gulf action and achieve the GCC goals.

Al-Budaiwi said that the meetings of the council aim to achieve common security, and protect the GCC countries and maintain their stability.

He commended the great role by the GCC countries' armed forces, and their high efficiency and distinguished capabilities in performing the tasks entrusted to them.

The GCC chief referred to the outstanding performance of the GCC armed forces in coordinating and managing military operations, and common training and drills, including the "integration one" to be hosted by Kuwait from November 26 until December 7. (Pickup previous)

