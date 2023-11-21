India Calls For Peaceful Resolution To Conflicts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- India urged on Tuesday to bring peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy and appealed to ensure that humanitarian aid effectively and safely reach the population of Gaza at an extraordinary meeting of the BRICS.

Addressing Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the Middle East Situation by the BRICS under current chair South Africa in a virtual format, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza is causing immense human suffering, including to civilians, elderly, women and children.

"We welcome all efforts of the international community towards de-escalation. Right now, there is an urgent need to ensure that humanitarian aid and relief effectively and safely reach the population of Gaza.

It is also imperative that all hostages are released. We believe that there is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law," he said.

He also stated that the current crisis was triggered by the "terrorist" attack of 7th October and condemned terrorism saying none of us should or can compromise with it.

Jaishankar also condemned civilian killings and urged to release the hostages.

"Along with the need for restraint and immediate humanitarian support, India also emphasizes peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy," the Indian minister said.

He also emphasized efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter highlighted the need to create conditions for peace and restart direct peace negotiations during his talks with leaders in the region and across the world in this context.

Pointing out to New Delhi's steadfast support for a two-state solution, Jaishankar said: "We believe that the concerns of the Palestinian people must be addressed in a serious and sustainable manner. This can only happen with a two-state solution that is based on peaceful co-existence."

He also stated that India has supported the socio-economic welfare of the Palestinian people and continue to provide support bilaterally and through the UN. He said that 70 tons of humanitarian assistance was sent by India in response to the crisis in Gaza.

"The international community is today facing a very complex situation that has many dimensions.

We have to address them all; and yet, have to prioritize. Our endeavor should be to both make a difference on the ground immediately while also creating conditions for lasting solutions," he further said. (end)

atk







MENAFN21112023000071011013ID1107467134