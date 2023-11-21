-->


Kuwait Defense Minister Urges Alert Amid Exceptional Circumstances


11/21/2023 3:06:50 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- It is imperative to remain alert at a time where the world is facing "exceptional" circumstances regionally and internationally, Kuwait's Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah told his counterparts from the Gulf Arab region on Tuesday.
As Israeli occupation forces step up their attacks across Palestinian territories, it would behoove armed forces from around the region to be "vigilant and prepared" for any potential threats, the Kuwaiti minister underlined during the talks in the Omani capital.
Such gatherings are instrumental in bolstering "military cooperation" among Gulf Cooperation Council states, he added, saying it is a step forward towards preserving peace and security within the six-member bloc and beyond. (Pickup previous)
