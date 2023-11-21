EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Eckert & Ziegler: Personnel Changes in the Management. Changes in the Executive Board and Supervisory Board.

Berlin, November 21, 2023. Dr. Hakim Bouterfa, Executive Board member of Eckert & Ziegler AG and responsible for clinical development, will leave the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG at the end of the year and in future will concentrate exclusively on his tasks as Executive Board member of the Eckert & Ziegler subsidiary Pentixapharm AG (PTX). There he will be supported by Dr. Dirk Pleimes and Anna Steeger, who have been newly appointed to the Executive Board of Pentixapharm AG. Following the consolidation of all clinical activities of the Eckert & Ziegler Group within or below PTX in recent months and following the decision to split-off PTX from the Group, Eckert & Ziegler AG no longer requires the position for clinical development within the Executive Board.



The founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG, Dr. Andreas Eckert, will resign from the Supervisory Board in spring 2024 to also join the Executive Board of Pentixapharm AG. He will accompany the announced split-off.



The management of Pentixapharm AG will present an overview of the split-off plans and corresponding measures to the shareholders of Eckert & Ziegler AG on November 27, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the German Equity Forum in Frankfurt, .



About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



