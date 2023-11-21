EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

thyssenkrupp nucera shows strong sales and earnings development in Q4 and FY 2022/23; project execution well underway

21.11.2023 / 18:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

thyssenkrupp nucera shows strong sales and earnings development in Q4 and FY 2022/23; project execution well underway Q4 2022/23

thyssenkrupp nucera demonstrates strong performance, continues successful project execution and shows further progress to deliver on its growth strategy

Order intake below previous year's level reflecting usual fluctuations

Strong year-on-year sales growth driven by the ongoing execution of the substantial AWE order backlog EBIT slightly positive driven by strong operational performance, non-recurring effects and some deferred organizational ramp-up costs FY 2022/23

Order intake in CA business above PY and thus at a record-high

AWE order intake as expected below record level of previous year, which was characterized especially by the NEOM project; significant increase in order intake for FY 2023/24 expected on the back of the >700 MW order from H2 Green Steel and the planned conversion of capacity reservations into firm orders

Accelerated year-on-year sales increase driven in particular by the dynamic sales growth in the AWE business reflecting excellent progress of projects under execution EBIT above previous year's level due to higher sales in the AWE business, improved project mix and project execution in CA and AWE, which were only partially offset by higher expenditures for organizational capacity expansion for future growth; acceleration of ramp-up costs planned for FY 2023/24 All statements reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial disclosure for Q4/FY 2022/23 will be published on 18 December 2023 at 07:00am CET.



21.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Voßkuhle 38 44141 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 231-22972-7100 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000NCA0001 WKN: NCA000 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1777347



End of News EQS News Service