420 With CNW - Congressional Researchers Say High Federal Taxes On Marijuana May Hamper Industry's Economic Potential

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Congressional Research Service recently published a report that cautions legislators to consider the possible

consequences of levying high taxes

on cannabis products in the event that marijuana gets legalized federally. This comes as Congress considers several reform initiatives and the DEA concludes its review of marijuana scheduling and makes a decision on whether or not to reclassify cannabis as a

Schedule 3 drug

under the Controlled Substances Act, as recommended by the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

In a previous report, the nonpartisan research body argued that the DEA was likely to reschedule cannabis based on...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:



CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office



CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN