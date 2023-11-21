Investornewsbreaks Dariohealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) New Research Sheds Light On Mediators Of Improved Outcomes In Dario Users

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) , a leader in the global digital health market, today announced two new analyses presented by Sanofi U.S. demonstrating two mediators associated with improved clinical and economic results in Dario users. According to the announcement, presentations by Sanofi U.S. at the Diabetes Technology Society (“DTS”) annual conference, held Nov. 2 – 4, examined real-world data from matched Dario users and non-users with type 2 diabetes to determine the association of medication adherence from Dario's digital health solution with blood glucose control. Dario users saw an overall clinically significant reduction in HbA1c as well as an associated 10.6% improvement in medication adherence.“These new analyses help explain how Dario's highly personalized solutions are able to drive the behavior change underlying the significant value we've demonstrated in previous research,” said Omar Manejwala, M.D., chief medical officer of Dario.“Medication adherence is one such behavior we can now point to alongside engagement in our chronic condition management tools as mechanisms that work as we intend: driving better outcomes and lowering costs.”

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth is a leading digital health company, revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Its platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to health care. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do. Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit

