Rare earth element (“REE”) enterprise Ucore Rare Metals Inc. is developing an innovative separation technology for REEs critical to modern computer technologies The company is preparing to advance the operational machinery being used to demonstrate Ucore's proprietary RapidSX(TM) solution side-by-side with conventional separation technology, designing a similar commercial operation that will begin commissioning next year in Louisiana China currently dominates the global market for mining, processing, and product creation for REEs, leading to American concerns about vulnerability to price and supply policies controlled by China's government Ucore has received a $4 million award from the U.S. Department of Defense to demonstrate the effectiveness of RapidSX(TM), which includes an additional $10 million for launching the commercial Louisiana operation
Strategic metals supply chain-focused enterprise
Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF)
is driving American hemisphere innovation in the rare earth element (“REE”) market as a means of protecting Western inventions and technological applications from becoming too vulnerable to The People's Republic of China's control over critical resources.
Ucore Chairman and CEO Pat Ryan addressed the company's development of its proprietary RapidSX(TM) REE processing solution, its preparations to progress from testing at Ucore's Ontario demonstration plant to a commercial plant in Louisiana, and its savvy use of government funding incentives to move the...
