Yishui, Shandong:“Colorful Classroom” Creating A New Model Of Moral Education And Talent Cultivation

On the morning of November 5th, a series of exciting activities under the theme of“Colorful Classroom” took place at the Zhuge Town Community Parent School in Yishui County. Students engaged in chess games, greatly enriching and enlivening the cultural life of children in the community on weekends.







After more than three hours of activities, the students reluctantly bid farewell while the parents felt they hadn't had enough. They expressed that the community parent school's“Colorful Classroom” not only helps children develop their interests and hobbies but also provides them with extracurricular knowledge, enhances their cultural literacy, and contributes to their all-round development.

Li Mengqi, a parent of one of the students, said,“As a parent, I am very grateful to the caring community, as well as the teachers and volunteers for their silent dedication. My child is interested, and we also have more time to accompany our children.”

Meanwhile, in Zhuge Town, the integration of hardware and software resources in the entire community has been implemented. Existing facilities such as village and community party service centers, rural libraries, happy homes, and happy canteens have been fully utilized. Reading rooms, study classrooms, parent lecture halls, village history museums, and volunteer service rooms have been standardized. This has transformed the parent school into an effective platform for promoting scientific family education concepts and knowledge within the community. It helps parents build good families, cultivate good family education, inherit family traditions, and foster good students.

Since the beginning of this year, Yishui County has continually optimized the collaborative education mechanism between families, schools, and communities. Utilizing weekends, the community parent school organizes a diverse range of community education series activities. By encouraging children to learn together, parents to support each other, and connecting community resources, a comprehensive environment for moral education and talent cultivation has been established.