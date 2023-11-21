Hostage Deal Close But Not Final: US State Dept

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A hostage deal with Hamas was close but not final, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday, adding the delivery of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people was not contingent on a hostage deal.
Miller told reporters it has been clear for some time that the release of hostages would unlock the potential for the delivery of more humanitarian aid.
