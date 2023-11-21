Biden Says Gaza Hostages Deal 'Now Very Close'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signaled that a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and a temporary truce is "now very close."

"We are now very close, very close. We could bring some of these hostages home very soon. But I don't want to get into the details of things, because nothing is done until it's done," he said at the White House. "Things are looking good at the moment."

