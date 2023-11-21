WATCH: Keybank Surprises Indianapolis Restaurant Owner With $5,000 After His Restaurant Was Destroyed In A Fire

MENAFN - 3BL) On November 8 an Indianapolis east side restaurant was destroyed after it caught fire. The owner and head chef of 1313 Eatery , Ron Gilmore, is a well-known community advocate for the city of Indianapolis and a selected guest chef for the 2023 KeyBank Guest Chef Program at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Gilmore opened the restaurant with his brother in 2021 to transform the restaurant scene and build a sense of community and togetherness.

But the fire is putting their mission on hold.

To support 1313 Eatery, KeyBank surprised Gilmore with $5,000 during the Pacers home game on Sunday, November 19.

Watch the video above to see Gilmore's reaction when KeyBank Market President Juan Gonzalez shared the news.

Gilmore said he had no idea KeyBank was surprising him with funds.

“It's just a blessing,” he said.“I'm going to put it all towards the restaurant.”

“We believe small businesses are the heart of our communities,” said Gonzalez.“I hope this gift can help Chef Ron and his team get back on their feet after such devastation.”

Gilmore is one of ten chefs selected for the KeyBank Guest Chef Program. As part of the program, during select games of the 2023-24 Pacers season, guest chefs will showcase their signature dishes at The Kitchen stand located on the Main Concourse of Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Section 17). Fans will have the opportunity to experience Indy's amazing local food cultures and flavors.

Gilmore, and his signature dishes, will be featured during the Pacers home games on November 27, December 16, 18, 20 and 23.