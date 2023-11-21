Foundation Forward: The Latest Truist Foundation News

(MENAFN- 3BL) This quarterly newsletter showcases how Truist Foundation supports Truist Financial Corporation's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities through strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Click here to sign up to receive the newsletter via email.

Inspire Awards Challenge nonprofit finalists

In collaboration with MIT Solve, we're proud to announce the seven nonprofit finalists for our second Inspire Awards Challenge. Join us on April 24, 2024, for the Inspire Awards Ceremony to crown our winners.

Learn more about the finalists

Supporting those impacted by disasters

Truist Foundation proudly invests in ongoing disaster relief efforts.

Read how we help

Fast and efficient emergency relief

Lynette Bell joins Trevor Riggen from the American Red Cross for an online discussion about emergency support services.

Watch the conversation

Trailblazer Award

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals recognized Lynette Bell for her strategic partnerships with purpose-centered philanthropy.

Read more

The latest in Truist Foundation grantmaking

Check out our latest partnership announcements on our website.

Click here to learn more

Happy Holidays

Truist Foundation wishes you and your loved ones a happy and safe holiday season! As you consider how to give back to your community, don't forget to look into any Matching Gift programs available through your employer.