Israel-Hamas To Pause Fighting For 5 Days, Free Dozens Of Hostages Held In Gaza: US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Reports emerged claiming that the United States has brokered a deal between between Israel and Hamas fighters to free dozens of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a four or five day pause in fighting, Politico reported citing two current US officials and a former US official with knowledge of the talks leader of Hamas earlier on Tuesday had mentioned that a truce agreement with Israel was close, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped for good news soon about hostages, the most optimistic signals so far of a deal to pause fighting and free captives officials were \"close to reaching a truce agreement\" with Israel and the group has delivered its response to Qatari mediators, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement sent to Reuters by his aide troops battled Hamas militants in an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza and around hospitals overcrowded with patients and sheltering families, Israel cabinet reportedly mulled over a hostage deal with Hamas.

Notably, no military personnel release was part of the hostage deal. It would, if enforeced, only include civilians to Reuters, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier today said, \"We are making progress. I don't think it's worth saying too much, not at even this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon\", according to remarks released by the Israeli prime minister's office has vowed to crush Hamas over its unprecedented October 7 attack which killed around 1,200 people in Israel and saw some 240 hostages taken, according to official figures pledged on Monday that until all hostages are freed, there will be no letup in the war which has killed more than 13,300 people in Gaza according to Hamas officials, a mediator in efforts to secure the deal along with Egypt, said Tuesday that the negotiations were at \"a critical and final stage\".Rising death toll in GazaMore than 12,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank. Officials there say another 4,000 are missing. Their counts do not differentiate between civilians and combatants. Israel says it has killed thousands of militants ministry bases its count on information gathered by its counterpart in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which has been unable to fully update casualty figures for more than 10 days because of the breakdown in services and communications in the north 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mainly civilians during the October 7 attack.(With agency inputs)

MENAFN21112023007365015876ID1107466851