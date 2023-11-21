Hartland International School Awarded Top Schools Winner 2023-24: 'School Most Loved By Parents'

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

WhichSchoolAdvisor announced that Hartland International School won the Top Schools Award for 'School Most Loved by Parents' in the United Arab Emirates 2023 – 2024, in association with EDSTATICA.

About the Award:

This is the Top Schools Award in which the voices of parents are recognized. This award is produced in association with EDSTATICA, the UAE's specialist data metrics organization focused on providing schools and educationalists with data intelligence in the education sector.

The voice of parents is important as it signals a school that listens and views parents as partners, delivering on a shared mission to provide an outstanding education for each individual child. Those schools that build powerful and positive relationships with parents are also our genuine community schools.

Parents that recommend their schools to others are those who are delighted with the education their child receives. Their voices matter, not least, as a signpost to other families of schools that may well provide a great education for their children too.

About the Winning School:

Hartland International School opened its doors for the first time in September 2015. Initially with a primary phase only, the school has grown year on year, today with a highly regarded sixth form.

Rated as a Very Good school with Outstanding features for its last two KHDA inspections, Hartland International School Dubai is also one of only three schools in the UAE to have gained the Patrons Accreditation and Compliance Award from COBIS; it was the first school in the UAE to achieve the NACE Award and was ranked by British School Overseas (BSO) as Outstanding across-the-board.

Students from Year 2 upwards have access to excellent specialist provision, which extends through to the secondary phase and Sixth Form. From the latest innovation in 3D within its exceptional Design Technology Labs, to the spectrum of innovations across investments in Food Technology, Science, Dance, Theatre and Sport, this is a school that stands out.

Teachers are drawn from some of the best international schools worldwide. A significant number have joined Hartland International School from exceptional schools in the UAE as its reputation has grown. Staff report feeling valued and say they enjoy working at the school.

Parents and students speak highly of staff and comment on their excellence. The KHDA notes that“the impact of teachers and leaders on continuously improving students' positive outcomes” is a key strength of the school.

Financial investment is transparent and significant at Hartland. The school's owners have supported decisions taken by the leadership of the school to transform learning and its environment. From redesign of structures, facilities and operations from the early days of the school to the investment in securing excellent teachers and leaders, investment is sustained and appears unwavering.

Resources are of a high quality and the enhanced provision of enrichment pays tribute to the founding philosophy of education for the whole child. Professional development of teachers is a priority and is fully supported through access to world class qualifications such as NPQSL and NPQML.

Fiona Cottam, Principal of Hartland International School, said“The partnership that we have developed with our parents is integral to all that we do. Openness, transparency and integrity ensure that we have developed a strong and positive relationship with our parent body. Our doors are always open, and even in challenging times, communication and our commitment to all our families keeps the relationship as strong as ever. Our parents are at the heart of our school and could not be more valued.”

Parent Opinion:

Edstatica, the UAE's only independent data metrics company focused entirely on the education sector, reports on Hartland as a school that has consistently shone in terms of praise that comes from its community of parents.

Hartland International School consistently ranks as the highest achieving school in the UAE for its Net Promoter Score, defined by EDSTATICA as the internationally recognized benchmark of the strength of a brand's word of mouth and a standard, cross industry means to look at the health of a brand by measuring the fervency of advocacy of its customers. This score and its related data drills into what each school's parents look for when choosing it.

Hartland International School has a Net Promoter Score of 90% with a remarkable 93% of parents actively advocating Hartland for its outstanding quality of provision for children to other families without prompting. This highest level of acclaim has been consistently achieved for two years.

This score is some 24% higher than the average of other Tier 1 Premium schools in the UAE. 97% of parents, when asked, recommend Hartland International School without qualification.