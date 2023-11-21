Embention And Eanan Forge A Strategic Alliance For UAE's Unmanned Aircraft Growth Under A Joint Venture With An Initial Investment Of USD 5 Million

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

This Joint Venture intends to manufacture a minimum of 3,000 Veronte Autopilots per annum.

Dubai, UAE: In a significant milestone for technological innovation and sustainable air mobility growth in the UAE, Embention, a global leader in avionics with the highest aircraft mobility standards, and EANAN, a leading Dubai-based Urban Air Mobility company, have signed an unprecedented MOU agreement within the framework of the Dubai Airshow 2023.

The signing ceremony, which took place on Thursday, 16th November at the prestigious Dubai Airshow 2023, marked the official launch of the first fleet of unmanned aircraft entirely designed and produced in Dubai.

This agreement covers the manufacturing of Embention's Veronte Autopilot System in Dubai, the U.A.E, which is the core flight control system for Eanan's Aircraft & is in compliance with aircraft certification standards. Historic agreement at the Dubai Airshow 2023 for UAM autopilot manufacturing in UAE EANAN proudly presented its S-700, their largest unmanned aircraft with a payload capacity of up to 200 kg, setting a new standard in sustainable air mobility. These aircraft are part of a zero-emission fleet, contributing to Dubai's vision of becoming a sustainable and smart city. The ability to transport heavy loads between cities will boost logistics efficiency, while smaller unmanned aerial vehicles are expected to manage the delivery of packages to customers.

Embention, leaders in autopilots and components for UAV and UAM, contribute to the project with more than 16 years of experience in the autonomous vehicle control. With an outstanding track record in implementing advanced solutions for unmanned aerial systems, Embention has been instrumental in the development of technologies that guarantee the safety and efficiency of aircraft.

In the signing agreement Ulrich Weckx, CEO of EANAN AL SAMMA, highlighted the importance of the partnership with Embention.”We are very pleased to partner with Embention in the field of flight control systems. We value safety above all else and believe that partnering with Embention will certainly allow us to achieve the safety objectives of our aircraft.”

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with EANAN in the development of the first fleet of drones designed and produced in Dubai. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Embention's expansion in the Middle East, delivering a flight control system made in the UAE” said David Benavente, CEO of Embention. The launch of the first fleet of locally designed and produced drones in Dubai marks an exciting chapter in aviation history and cements the city's position as a global leader in advanced aerospace technologies. Embention and EANAN are poised to pioneer the sustainable air mobility revolution.

About EANAN:

EANAN is a UAE technology company leading the next evolutionary step in transportation through advanced air mobility (AAM). Based in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), Dubai South, we are the first company to make advanced unmanned aircraft in Dubai. We engineer, produce, and operate a fleet of heavy cargo and vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that safely, efficiently, and securely transport people and goods across any environment, for every type of need.

From congestion-free travel to faster delivery of goods and from assisting emergency response to monitoring remote facilities, AAM's potential to transform economies and societies, making transportation more accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly is unlimited.

We've brought together an ecosystem of local and international experts to deliver autonomous multi-copter and flying wing aircraft from our local production facility, designed, and engineered to exceed the rigorous demands and regulatory requirements of the aviation industry.

Born in Dubai, we nurture Emirati talent, imagination, and ingenuity, with the aim of becoming the first commercially operating air mobility company in the city.

About Embention:

Leading company with 16 years of experience in autopilots and critical components for autonomous vehicles. Their flagship product Veronte Autopilot is the first UAV & eVTOL autopilot designed for fully autonomous flights adhering to the certification standards DO178C, DO254 and DO160.