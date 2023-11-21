President Of Kazakhstan To Participate In CSTO Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in
the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the
President.
The President's Press Service said that the session of the CSTO
Collective Security Council will be held on 23 November in
Minsk.
It should be noted that the session will be held under the
chairmanship of Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko.
According to the website the organization, Secretary General of
the CSTO Imangali Tasmagambetov will make a report on the results
of the CSTO activities in the intersessional period.
The CSTO members will discuss current problems of international
and regional security, define the tasks ahead, and adopt a number
of documents aimed at ensuring the interests of collective
security.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107466042
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.