President Of Kazakhstan To Participate In CSTO Meeting


11/21/2023 10:09:49 AM

President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the President.

The President's Press Service said that the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held on 23 November in Minsk.

It should be noted that the session will be held under the chairmanship of Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko.

According to the website the organization, Secretary General of the CSTO Imangali Tasmagambetov will make a report on the results of the CSTO activities in the intersessional period.

The CSTO members will discuss current problems of international and regional security, define the tasks ahead, and adopt a number of documents aimed at ensuring the interests of collective security.

MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107466042

