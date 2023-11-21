Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Civilian In Occupied West Bank

Ramallah, November 21 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Health Ministry Tuesday announced the death of a Palestinian civilian who succumbed to wounds he sustained after Israeli forces shot him at a refugee camp in Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.Israeli occupation forces shot and wounded the Palestinian victim Tuesday morning in clashes with Israeli soldiers after the latter stormed the Balata refugee camp in east Nablus.

