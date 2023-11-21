Agreement Between Azerbaijan, Rwanda On Exemption From Visa Requirements For Diplomatic Passport Holders Approved

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. An agreement between Azerbaijan and Rwanda on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports has been approved, Trend reports.

At today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) the draft law on approval of "Agreement on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Rwanda" was submitted for discussion.

After discussion, the document was put to vote and approved.

