Ukrainian Carriers Respond To Polish Ones By Protesting At Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian carriers held a protest at the Krakivets-Korczowa checkpoint in response to Polish protesters blocking the crossing of the border by trucks from Poland to Ukraine.

An Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

The protest of carriers on the Polish-Ukrainian border was organized by members of the International Road Carriers of Ukraine. Carriers and drivers joined the strike with their vehicles, and more than 30 trucks arrived at the Polish border.

"Today is a warning action in response to the blocking of key roads by Polish protesters. Carriers and drivers with trucks joined the rally. We are outraged by the actions of our Polish colleagues, as in this difficult time, instead of supporting Ukraine, they are creating obstacles," Volodymyr Mykhalevych, head of the International Road Carriers of Ukraine, said.

The organizers of the action emphasize that everyone is in a difficult situation because of Russia's military aggression and that we must solve problems together. Ukrainians are grateful to the Poles for their help in this difficult time, but the war is not over, so the countries must continue to work together.

According to the Ukrainian drivers, the current situation is causing exorbitant damage to the economies of both countries, so they urge their Polish colleagues not to fight each other but to unite to maintain the world's food security and, most importantly, to fight together for victory.

The motorists do not plan to block the traffic and will not interfere with the work of the checkpoint, as they understand how strategically important the checkpoints are. Their goal is to draw the attention of the Polish blockers so that they realize that the blockade harms not only Ukraine but also Poland and negates the assistance their country provides to Ukraine.

"If Ukraine loses, Poland will lose as well!" Ukrainian carriers shout.















































The participants emphasize that attempts to eliminate Ukrainian carriers from the market by blocking export routes should be stopped, and that all carriers suffering losses due to the war waged by Russia should receive assistance.

The protest at the Krakivets-Korczowa checkpoint will last until 9 p.m. If there is no reaction from Polish protesters, the actions will be repeated, but their conditions will no longer be warning.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish carriers began an indefinite protest on November 6. Among the main demands to the Ukrainian government is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was canceled by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permit regime to be reinstated from January 1. The strike led to a complete halt in traffic at three border crossings between Poland and Ukraine: Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Korczowa-Krakivets, and Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska.

Huge queues of Ukrainian trucks have formed at the border. In some places, they reach 40 kilometers in both directions, and Polish parking lots have become a place of temporary residence for many drivers.